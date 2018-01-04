Namibia: House Guru Gang Brings 'The Noise'

POSITIVITY, good vibes and good music should be the theme for the new year and 'The Noise' by House Guru Gang is bringing the heat.

The Afro-house and kwaito group first emerged in 2014 when the members brought their different talents together. Consisting of Richard 'Chahelman' Kahengutji, Sappy 'Jowdy' Mathias and Baptista 'Nasho' Gerson, the Rundu trio all have a history in music production.

House Guru Gang is known for their hit songs 'Tachie' and 'Blessings' while their latest album 'The Noise' features the funky track 'Maria Nepembe'.

They released their debut album 'Born To Be A Star' in 2014 of which the tracks 'Guru Dance' and 'Kangona' were nominated at the Namibia Annual Music Awards for Best House and Best Afro Pop.

The trio described that album as an experiment as they were still exploring different sounds. In 2016, they released their second studio album titled 'Father Bless Us,' which sadly didn't see much commercial success but did bag them a win at the NAMAs for best group.

'The Noise' seems to have picked up the pace a bit and should be another hit with the fans. Kicking off the album, 'Lelo' featuring Lady May sets the pace for the rest of the album with its enticing sounds and swift beat.

Afro-pop elements can be heard on 'Fireworks' which is an exciting and catchy song. Their ability to bring different sounds together to deliver original house is a refreshing experience and a pleasure to listen to.

Sitting at my desk listening to 'Panado', I couldn't help but imagine myself chilling at Makiti Bar while chairs and other household items make their rounds in the air. This track will certainly leave its mark on the Namibian music industry this year and will serve as a perfect party anthem.

On 'Mezimo Iyo Mama', the trio showcases their diversity as this track is significantly slower and more sultry than the rest, while still keeping up with the ambience of the album. The harmonious vocals on this track will send chills down your spine.

House Guru Gang definitely brought the heat with 'The Noise' and proved why they are award-nominated and -winning artists.