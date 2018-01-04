4 January 2018

Namibia: Police Want 3 200 Traffic Offenders

MORE than 3 200 drivers are wanted by the Otjozondjupa traffic police in connection with unpaid traffic fines issued from 2015 and 2017.

Police traffic sub-divisional head in the Otjozondjupa region, inspector Joseph Severus on Tuesday expressed concern at the high number of unpaid traffic fines.

Severus said the fines amount to nearly N$3 million and urged motorists with outstanding traffic tickets issued by traffic police at Otjiwarongo, Otavi, Okahandja, Grootfontein and Okakarara to pay the fines at the district magistrate's courts where they were issued.

He said most of the fines are for speeding on the B1 national road, driving without valid driving licences, operating unroadworthy vehicles and failing to comply with road markings and signs.

"We have a total of 4 093 warrants of arrest issued to these traffic offenders in our region as from 2015 to 2017," Severus said.

He said that 822 offenders have been traced and brought to district courts in the region over the same period, and the state then generated about N$107 800 from the fines paid. He said 3 271 traffic offenders have not yet paid their fines, and warrants of arrest were issued against them. Severus said these drivers have until 31 January 2018 to make arrangements or to pay their fines to avoid arrest. He attributed the failure to pay traffic fines to ignorance.

- Nampa

