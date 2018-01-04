Namibia: Disabled Man Dies in Fire At Rehoboth

A DISABLED man allegedly burned to death while three children escaped unharmed when their house burned down at Rehoboth on Saturday.

Namibian Police spokesperson, chief inspector Kauna Shikwambi said in the weekend crime report issued on Monday that the incident occurred at around 10h00 at a residence in the town's Block B residential area.

The crime report said the children's mother allegedly left them at home with the disabled man and went to visit her sister, who lives nearby.

The woman, however, returned to the house moments later after she was told that her house was on fire.

Shikwambi indicated that the fire had started in the room the man was sleeping in.

"The children escaped unhurt, but unfortunately Mario Donwell Rigardo (42) burned to death," she said.

The fire brigade was alerted and extinguished the fire.

Meanwhile, the lifeless body of 53-year-old Wilhelm Andreas was discovered at Iihongo village in the Oshikoto Region on Friday.

The deceased allegedly left home to shop at Ondangwa. He, however, collapsed about 500 metres from his homestead.

His body was discovered by his brother.

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The lifeless body of another man was found lying next to a tree at Uutha village, in the Onyuulaye area, on Friday at around 18h50.

Andreas Shilemba (49) allegedly left his home at around 07h00 on the day to cut poles for his homestead in nearby bushes.

However, family members decided to look for him after he failed to return home and discovered his body.

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The police also reported that the decomposed body of an unknown man was discovered in a field at //Aes Oas Farm near Uis by two men who were searching for goats on Sunday.

The deceased was last seen on 2 December 2017 at around 09h00 while herding goats.

His next of kin have not yet been informed and no foul play is suspected.

- Nampa