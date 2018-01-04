Liberia: Nasscorp Boss to Receive Honor

The Coalition of Youth and Students for Better Liberia (CYSBL) has selected National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) Director General Mr. Dewitt Von Ballmoos as its "Personality of the Year 2017" in recognition of his impact on society and his tireless efforts in nation building.

The award which is set to be presented to the NASSCORP Boss this Friday, 5 January will bring together some government officials, staff of NASSCORP and civil society organizations, as well as friends and families, among others.

NASSCORP's aim is to improve the livelihood of Liberians through shelters and other services, an agenda that has been fast - tracked under the administration of its Director General Mr. Von Ballmoos.

CYSBL Executive Director Ishmael Koffeh told reporters Wednesday, 3 January at his Carey Street office in Monrovia that Mr. VonBallmoos is one of Liberia's most committed and hardworking managers.

He says the NASSCORP Boss is vigorously impacting the lives of Liberians by giving them the unique services being provided by the institution.The administration of the NASSCORP DG, according to the executive director of CYSBL, Ishmael Koffeh, has recommitted its financial support to the mandate of the National Housing Authority (NHA) to build affordable houses for middle income Liberians, a move that has been lauded by Liberians and foreign residents.

He says over the years, a US$11 million commercial complex was dedicated by Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, terming the process as a classic example of the process of transforming Liberia.

He adds that the dedication of the complex would fast track the completion of the civil service and pension reforms that will enable government to fulfill its obligations to NASSCORP so that they expand their activities to other parts of the country.

"With this high level of work undertaken by the Director General and his team, we are also delighted to grade him as Personality of the year 2017," the group says.

The CYSBL Executive Director adds that the contributions of Mr. Dewitt Von Ballmoos have helped to uplift "us" and have acted like a spotlight on an otherwise darkened stage, illuminating youth in various sectors, fields and industries--bringing them hope when they were without encouragement.

"This initiative on the part of NASSCORP has been received with lots of happiness from both residents of the county and officials of the Liberian Government who graciously took part in the dedication; expressing thanks and appreciation to the Dewitt VonBallmoos management team for being farsighted in their developmental initiative throughout the country," he says.

Mr. Koffeh notes that in addition to the affordable housing facility and the commercial complex at the ELWA junction, NASSCORP has also constructed a modern regional office headquarters that houses a service center, banking facilities for lease to potential banking institutions, and a residential quarter valued at US$400,000 dedicated in the heart of Kakata, Margibi County.

Mr. Koffeh believes that the hopes and aspirations of the NASSCORP management team is to see all county capitals enjoy similar modernized facilities around the country; bringing real and total development to those cities and towns through the construction of such facilities in order to efficiently provide a conducive working environment for its employees throughout the country.