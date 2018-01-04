4 January 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Suzuki Kicks Off 2018 On a High Note

Tagged:

Related Topics

Suzuki Auto South Africa is preparing for another bumper sales year in 2018, after finishing 2017 with an all-time sales record. The company has also announced the extension of its mechanical warranty bonus for the first quarter of the new year.

"While we wait for the ratified full-year figures from Naamsa, we have already exceeded our previous sales records for the year-to-November in 2017, with sales of more than 8 000 units," says André Venter, the divisional head of sales and marketing at Suzuki.

"While we fully expect to report very strong sales in December, it may not exceed November's sales, which were an all-time record for the company. To celebrate, we have decided to extend our comprehensive mechanical warranty on all passenger vehicles until the end of March."

Suzuki last year introduced a comprehensive 5-year/200 000 km warranty on its entire range of passenger vehicles for all vehicles sold until the end of the year. Aside from doubling the standard distance and nearly doubling the warranty period to five years, Suzuki maintained all warranty benefits for the extended period. This means that there is no coverage degradation or age-linked warranty exclusions, which are standard on almost all extended mechanical warranties in the industry.

Japan's compact vehicle specialist has also honoured its promise to freeze vehicle prices until the new year. As such, it will raise its prices on all models by 1.5 percent, with the exception of the popular Ignis.

"The Ignis has proven exceedingly popular the world over, and we have decided to freeze its price and not punish the many people who have patiently added their names to the waiting list," says Venter.

This may yet prove to be the Ignis year. It is a finalist in the 2018 WesBank/SA Guild of Motoring Journalists' Car of the Year competition and is shortlisted for several consumer awards. It may, however, meet with stiff competition from past industry winners such as the Suzuki Celerio and from the upcoming new Suzuki Swift.

Aside from new models and derivatives, Suzuki is planning new dealerships in South Africa and neighbouring countries.

"Much of our success in 2017 is attributable to our committed dealer network. It has not only opened new dealerships in under-serviced areas, but has worked hard to maintain our high service levels despite the very high influx of new customers. For 2018, we will support this fast-growing customer base with new dealerships across South Africa and some of our neighbouring states."

Namibia

Evicted Man Fights to Recover Belongings

A WINDHOEK man is fighting to recover his belongings which were removed from his shack after his nephew sold the plot… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.