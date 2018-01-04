Liberia: UN SG Congratulates Weah

United Nations Secretary General, Mr. António Guterres has congratulated Senator George Weah on his election as Liberia's 24th President.

The UN scribe's congratulatory message followed the December 29 announcement by the National Elections Commission of the final results of the presidential run-off.

A statement issued by the UN also commended Vice President Joseph Boakai for conceding defeat.The Secretary-General applauds all Liberians for the successful completion of the elections process, which was conducted in a peaceful environment. He commends the work of the national, regional and international electoral observation teams.

The Secretary-General also appreciated the efforts of former President Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria, a member of his High-level Advisory Board, and welcomes the steadfast good offices of his Special Representatives Farid Zarif of the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) and Mohammed Ibn Chambas of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).

Mr. Guterres observes that the conclusion of peaceful, transparent, free and fair elections confirms Liberia's steady march towards lasting peace, stability and development. He notes that the challenges that lie ahead are significant and will require unity of purpose by the President-elect and his Government as well as all political stakeholders. He said he looks forward to working closely with the President-elect and the people of Liberia towards the consolidation of peace and economic development.