Liberia: Taylor Commences Thank Your Tour

Liberia's first female Vice President -Elect Madam Jewel Howard Taylor has embarked on a thank you tour in Bong county, expressing gratitude to her people for electing her.

According to a press release issued in Monrovia, citizens gathered in numbers recently in the county to welcome their daughter, Liberia's first female Vice President Madam Taylor.

"I have come to simply express my sincere thanks and appreciation to you the people of Bong County for supporting me all through these elections and for electing me as the first female Vice President of the Republic of Liberia," the release says.

The release says Madam Taylor told residents of Bong County that no "Bong County citizen" has ever attained such great feat in Liberia's history except for the Health Minister position.

She adds that Bong residents have won and the people of Liberia are proud of them for the once-in-a-lifetime decision.The release says this is just the beginning of a nationwide tour that the President - Elect Mr. George Manneh Weah and Madam Taylor would be embarking on after the inauguration.

"We will surely come to hear from you, your wishes, your desires and plans for a new Liberia so all of us can put together a well-designed policy and program that will reflect your ideas, dreams and aspirations for the new Liberia," she says.

She urges the people in Bong to accept her heartfelt gratitude for being by her side all through these elections, saying "I owe you a great debt of support and development". --Press release