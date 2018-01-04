Liberia: Elections Reassuring for Liberia's Future

Liberia's Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Ambassador Isaac Jackson has described the conclusion of Liberia's historic elections as a reassuring step in further consolidating the country's development agenda.

Ambassador Jackson said even more progressive was the pledge for inclusiveness and to safeguard investment in the acceptance speech of President-Elect, George Weah. He congratulated Senators Weah and Jewel Howard Taylor for their election as President and Vice President of Liberia, respectively.

Jackson: "Aside from bringing in an entire new paradigm to Liberian governance, the peaceful and orderly conduct of the elections, despite the legal wrangles that accompanied it, shows the Liberian people are determined to reach better heights through the rule of law and peaceful discourse."

Ambassador Jackson noted the gracious concession by Vice President Joseph Boakai, and President-Elect Weah's overtures are strong signs that the cornerstone has been laid to sustain an atmosphere that will foster future development and progress in Liberia.

He credited President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for the foundation of democratic development and the able manner in which she has managed the transition, noting that this is the crucial aspect of her legacy that has profoundly imparted political discourse and the people of Liberia.

Ambassador Jackson said the peaceful nature of the elections in Liberia accentuates the global call by President-Elect Weah that Liberia is ready for investment.

"With this degree of orderliness, the world has itself recognized Liberia's drive to move forward, and investors, including the growing maritime industry, are more than confident that Liberia is the right place for their investment," Jackson added.

Jackson then saluted the people of Liberia, who he described as the new jewel of peaceful overtures within our world, for proving once again that only a people can define their destiny.