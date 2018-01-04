Namibia: Antany Frans to 'Break' Into Filmmaking

MURDER, drama, suspense and alcohol abuse - ingredients to make for a thrilling murder story.

That's what Tribal Studios creative director, manager and young entrepreneur Antany Frans is hoping to accomplish with his first feature film, 'Break'.

Starring FreshFM radio DJ Whilzahn Gelderbloem alongside Nash Dunaiski and Jonas Shikongo, to mention a few, the story follows a group of friends as they have to live with a fatal mistake while a series of 'bad luck' follows them around.

Frans said this movie will be something completely different from what we're used to on the Namibian market. In filmmaking, the creative crew have the power to bend and create at their will and this is exactly what Frans is doing with this film. "We've created a fictional town, because we are merging Swakopmund and Windhoek and making it one place," he said, adding that this fictional place will be called Ocean View.

For the past three years, the filmmaker saved for this project, but mentions that additional funding is still needed to make the story a success. While 20 minutes of 'Break' has already been shot to create a preliminary trailer, Frans said further auditions for the cast will be held towards the end of January.

The trailer, which was released on Tribal Studios' Facebook page, has already garnered approximately 20 000 views since 1 November 2017. The young director mentioned that he would like 'Break' to premiere at Ster Kinekor towards the middle of the year.

"The thing we are trying to avoid is that in Namibian movies, there is too much dialogue and it pulls away from the story. We are looking for more improvisational acting," he said adding that English will be the main language with local languages adding flavour.

To keep up with audition opportunities and what's happening on the film, follow Tribal Studios on Facebook or call 081 267 0887.