Liberia: Weah Presidency Will Inspire Development

Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary to Qatar former Senator John Ballout says the presidency of former soccer legend George M. Weah will inspire great development for the people of Liberia.

He says one of the advantages the President-elect has is the level of love and respect people outside have for him, noting that Liberia stands a chance to gain great development, because Weah is somebody who has passion to develop the country.

Speaking to state Radio ELBC in Paynesville outside Monrovia on Tuesday, 3rd January Amb. Ballout asserts that the President-elect stands a better chance to develop Liberia.

"I must say this President-elect George M. Weah is somebody that people love, especially those from the outside world, I think his presidency will spark good things, including the development that citizens are desiring", he notes.

According to him, the role of an ambassador in developing a country is crucial, adding that ambassadors are messengers; they carry messages to the outside world, so people serving in such capacity must have the right personality, because their overriding duty is to sell the country's image.

Amb. Ballout, a former senator for Maryland County, and member of the outgoing Unity Party continues that the newly elected government must place high emphasis on tourism, observing that this sector has been downplayed, but it plays a great role in the development of a country, so it must not be forgotten.

He says tourism is about peace, stressing that the people of Liberia have to be peaceful, as no one will take their family and leave their country to come here only to be caught up with something that they do not expect to happen.

He meanwhile lauds Liberians for the peaceful conduct of the presidential runoff election held between the ruling Unity Party and the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change.

"What has happened in Liberia in recent times has encouraged me to preach the safety of Liberia as a diplomat."The Liberian Envoy notes that the way in which Liberians conducted themselves in the presidential election demonstrates seriousness and the peace that citizens enjoy.

When asked whether he has intention to re-contest in Maryland County, Ballout responds, "I feel good by doing my business, I am an ambassador, who knows whether I might end up in the Legislature but what the future holds for me I just leave it like that."

"We will keep serving this country, no matter who will have won; I will serve if the Vice President (Joe Boakai) would have won."President-elect George Weah, himself a former senator of Montserrado County defeated incumbent Vice President Amb. Joseph N. Boakai in the runoff presidential election held on December 26, 2017, becoming the first African and World Best footballer to be crowned as President, replacing outgoing President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who has already completed her two terms in office.

Weah's presidency has sparked growing concern from majority of citizens across the Liberia about his ability to adequately perform the task ahead amidst economic challenges and poor infrastructure.