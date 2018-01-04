Namibia: Shoovaleka Makes FIFA Panel

Nehemia Shifeleni Shoovaleka has been added onto the 2018 International Federation of Association Football list of referees following his nomination by the Namibia Football Association referees' committee.

The list was released by Fifa on Tuesday, seeing the 30-year-old Ohangwena Town Council fireman joining 35 other referees from Africa.

Speaking to Nampa telephonically on Wednesday, Shoovaleka said he was excited to be on the FIFA panel of match officials.

"I am looking forward to being a good referee. I just have to work even harder. and focus on the job. I am looking forward to handling international games as well," he beamed.

He said he was inspired by Erastus Shilunga, the Oshana referees chairperson, who is also his mentor.

Shoovaleka, who has been handling Namibia Premier League (NPL) matches for the past three seasons, said his most challenging game for 2017 was the match between African Stars and Young African at the Legare Stadium late last year.

"It was a physical match, and the stadium was packed to the rafters. I was under pressure from the players, coaches and the fans, but I managed to hold my own and controlled the match very well."

He said the standard of refereeing in Namibia is improving as every match official is striving to be the best.

Referees coordinator Absalom Goseb welcomed Shoovaleka's appointment, saying this showed that Namibia is making strides in match officiating.

"As the NFA, we are doing everything possible to produce world-class referees. We did not have any NPL matches for over a year, but we made sure our match officials were continuously active."

Goseb mentioned that Shoovaleka was sent to Cairo, Egypt two years ago, where he performed "extremely well" in the young talent course.

He said the future of Namibian referees looked bright as there were many young upcoming match officials currently being groomed by the NFA.

He was, nonetheless, critical of football coaches and fans who always accuse referees of being incompetent.

"Match officials are always evaluated, and many a times they perform well. People have to understand the laws of the game; coaches have their own agendas, as they do not want to lose matches," Goseb said.

He admitted to mistakes from the referees here and there, but said they were working hard in training the match officials.

"We have refresher courses four times a year, where referees are tested in theory and their physical fitness."

The requirements to be considered by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and FIFA are that the referee must be over the age of 25, and must have officiated in a top league for three consecutive three. - Nampa