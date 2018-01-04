4 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: State Makes N$496 000 From Drunk Drivers

A TOTAL of 62 people were arrested and charged with drunken driving in the Erongo region over the festive period

They were all found guilty by the courts, and fined between N$4 000 and 8 000 each - adding up to roughly N$496 000.

The arrests took place at Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, Karibib, Henties Bay and Omaruru from 17 December 2017 to 1 January 2018.

A crime report issued by regional crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, on Tuesday showed that Walvis Bay topped the list with 29 cases.

Swakopmund recorded 23 drunken driving cases, while Henties Bay recorded five.

There were four drunken driving arrests at Karibib, and one at Omaruru.

The Namibian Police and courts teamed up early in December to make sure that the message that drivers should be sober was loud and clear during the holiday season.

Iikuyu said the aim was to avoid loss of life in car accidents mostly caused by drunk drivers.

- Nampa

