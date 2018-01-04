Namibia: Prioritisation Key in Curbing Excessive Wage Bill - Steenkamp

THE Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture will apply prudent fiscal management and conduct a needs assessment to stretch its financial resources in 2018.

The ministry's budget was cut from N$12,32 billion in the 2016/17 financial year to N$11,97 billion in 2017/18, which is a decrease of about N$350.

The ministry is concerned that about 85% of its budget goes to the remuneration of staff, while a paltry 15% is left to cater for the ministry's other expenses.

Speaking to Nampa recently, education permanent secretary Sanet Steenkamp said the ministry faces an avalanche of challenges, which include a high wage bill, overstaffing, the late disbursement of funds, and an inadequate budget allocation.

To address the huge wage bill, the ministry will liaise with the Office of the Prime Minister prior to the filling of vacancies.

"Once we want to employ or advertise, we need to seek audience with the Office of the Prime Minister. Secondly, we had to employ compensatory reduction strategies. That means if I have 17 positions and they are all vacant, I have to check which of the 17 [the ministry] really needs, and fill maybe six of them," Steenkamp explained.

This was manifested by the delayed publication of the teacher vacancy list last year, which allowed the ministry to do an in-depth analysis of overstaffed schools versus understaffed schools, she added.

"This process allowed us to see if we cannot transfer teachers within their field of specialisation from an overstaffed school to an understaffed schools. Those are the things that we have done to curb the wage bill," she said.

This, however, has made the ministry unpopular in the public's eyes.

"We have become very unpopular because posts which were vacant were not filled because we had to choose which posts we see as most critical and which not," she said.

Steenkamp also stressed that prioritisation of the ministry's needs will be key in 2018.

- Nampa