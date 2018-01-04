4 January 2018

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Three Hungry Lion Outlets Flagged for Cholera

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Laurence Hoenig/MSF
Oral cholera vaccination (file photo).
By Evans Mulenga

Local government minister Vincent Mwale says three Hungry Lion food outlets have been flagged for cholera.

Mwale posted a twitter this morning stating, "Hungry Lion food in 3 outlets found contaminated with vibrio cholera, a press briefing as soon as our morning briefing ends will be issued to name them. Some food handlers maybe coming from parts of the city that are the epicenter of the disease.

"In the last 24hrs 91 new cases have been recorded bringing a cumulative number of cases to 2091. 3 new deaths bringing the cumulative number of deaths to 51 national wide (48 lusaka)."

Mwale has urged Zambians to avoid pushing trolleys found in malls & other public places says "the handles maybe contaminated, we have deployed EHTs to test anything suspicious, we will give daily updates on the results, we have to cut the spread. At this point we need to cooperate & work together."

More than 2000 Zambians have been treated for cholera with government deferring the re-opening of schools.

More on This

Cholera Outbreak Delays 2018 School Calendar

Government has announced the 2018 school calendar will delay indefinitely after 50 deaths have been recorded countrywide… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.