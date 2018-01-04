Zambia: Three Hungry Lion Outlets Flagged for Cholera

Local government minister Vincent Mwale says three Hungry Lion food outlets have been flagged for cholera.

Mwale posted a twitter this morning stating, "Hungry Lion food in 3 outlets found contaminated with vibrio cholera, a press briefing as soon as our morning briefing ends will be issued to name them. Some food handlers maybe coming from parts of the city that are the epicenter of the disease.

"In the last 24hrs 91 new cases have been recorded bringing a cumulative number of cases to 2091. 3 new deaths bringing the cumulative number of deaths to 51 national wide (48 lusaka)."

Mwale has urged Zambians to avoid pushing trolleys found in malls & other public places says "the handles maybe contaminated, we have deployed EHTs to test anything suspicious, we will give daily updates on the results, we have to cut the spread. At this point we need to cooperate & work together."

More than 2000 Zambians have been treated for cholera with government deferring the re-opening of schools.