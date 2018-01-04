4 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Councillor Calls for Faster Implementation of Projects

THE councillor for the Anamulenge constituency in the Omusati region, Werner Kalipi, has called for the faster implementation of projects in constituencies by the entrusted administrators.

In a recent interview with Nampa, Kalipi stressed that administrators are slow at implementing projects at constituency level.

"The administrators are not implementing the projects in constituencies very fast, so they should change their mindset to fast-track the implementation," he stressed.

Outlining the challenges faced by the Omusati Regional Council over the year 2017, Kalipi called for the excavation of earth dams by the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry.

"During rainy seasons, there is nothing in which to harvest water for further usage throughout the dry seasons, and farmers suffer to allocate water for their livestock," he stated.

Kalipi further emphasised that the flood-stricken region lacks access roads, which makes it a challenge for the public to access basic services such as clinics, schools and police services.

"About 67 schools were closed this year because of the lack of access roads during the flood season.

This is the serious situation in the region," said Kalipi, further calling on the relevant government authorities to assist the region with the construction of access roads to public institutions.

- Nampa

