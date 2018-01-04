Namibia: Evicted Man Fights to Recover Belongings

A WINDHOEK man is fighting to recover his belongings which were removed from his shack after his nephew sold the plot last year.

Mateus Ndeyanai (40) told The Namibian yesterday that he had been living at the plot in Greenwell Matongo since 1990.

The plot belonged to his sister who died in 2001, and left him staying on the property.

Ndeyanai explained that he was evicted from the plot in June last year when the new owner took over. His belongings were also removed from the plot without his knowledge.

The new owner, who identified herself as Lahya, told The Namibian yesterday that she evicted Ndeyanai legally.

Lahya added that her lawyer wrote to Ndeyanai, informing him that construction work would start soon, and that he should remove his shack from the plot.

Ndeyanai, however, claimed that he did not receive any letter from a lawyer, and that he was also not aware that the plot had been sold.

All that he remembered was coming home and seeing that his shack had been destroyed and all his belongings removed.

Ndeyanai furthermore claimed that he approached the Constituency Development Committee (CDC) for assistance in recovering his belongings. When this did not work, he opened a case of malicious damage to property with the Windhoek City Police.

Ndeyanai alleged that the City Police could not help him, and he had to enlist the help of Kadhila Amoomo legal practitioners.

The Namibian could not get comment from the Windhoek City Police.

Amoomo told The Namibian that they sent a letter to the contractor who allegedly destroyed the shack and removed the belongings.

Ndeyanai is currently living with a colleague at Goreangab while he battles to retrieve his belongings.