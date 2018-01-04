4 January 2018

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Tasila Lungu Leads Cleaning Mission in Lusaka

By Paul Mwitwa

Chawama constituency's Nkoloma ward 1 councilor Tasila Lungu says the cleaning exercise in the capital city remains top priority.

Lusaka has been ravaged by cholera outbreak with leaders stepping up the bid to curb the disease.

The daughter of the Head of State, a civic leader herself, says she is on the ground to help serve the community.

"We have continued to carry out daily 'on-the-ground' inspections of the community. Cleaning up our communities is a daily exercise," she said on her social media page.

"Yesterday we inspected more areas requiring attention by the clean up and sanitation teams. Our goal remains to clean up and dispose of the waste produced on a daily basis that poses a danger to the health and safety of our community immediately and also to attend to the solid waste that has built up over time which is also being tackled.

"I would like to thank you all for your encouraging words and contributions as we work to attend to this matter."

President Lungu was also on the ground in recent days to clean the city alongside army personnel.

