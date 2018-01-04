South Africa: 'Hungry' AB in Good Mental Space

AB de Villiers , finally back in white for the Proteas when it matters most, is hungry to make big runs in the upcoming Test series against India, his skipper Faf du Plessis says.

De Villiers spent almost two years away from Test cricket as he took a calculated break from the game, but his availability now has given the Proteas a well-timed boost ahead of massive Test series against India and then Australia.

Speaking media at Newlands on the eve of Friday's first Test, Du Plessis said that De Villiers was in a good mental space.

"What's very important with AB is that he's fresh and hungry to score big runs, and that's certainly the case with him right now," Du Plessis explained.

"He has had a good break and he hasn't played a lot of cricket.

"He is mentally strong and he wants to put in big performances so I think that's half the battle already.

"When you've got a high-class player like him, then I think if you can get the mental side right he's going to be a good asset for us in this series."

De Villiers is expected to bat at No 4 in what will be a star-studded Proteas top order that includes Du Plessis, Hashim Amla, openers Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Play on Friday gets underway at 10:30.

Source: Sport24