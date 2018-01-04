4 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Death Toll in Free State Train Crash Rises to 12, Rescuers Search for More Bodies

Tagged:

Related Topics

The death toll in the fiery collision between a passenger train, truck and car near Kroonstad in the Free State on Thursday morning has risen to 12, the provincial government has confirmed.

Free State health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi told News24: "So far we have 12 [deaths] confirmed."

He said rescuers were still searching three burnt-out carriages for more bodies.

The SABC however reported that the death toll had climbed to 14.

Earlier on Thursday, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said at least 100 people were injured.

A section of the train had burst into flames after colliding with the vehicles. Those who had sustained injuries were treated on the scene, before being transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

"Provincial fire and medical services were the first to arrive on the scene, finding that several carriages were lying on the side. A fire had broken out in one of the carriages and had begun to spread," Meiring said in a statement.

According to a statement by Shosholoza Meyl, the train was travelling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg.

Source: News24

South Africa

Makerere to Award Winnie Mandela With Honorary Doctorate

Makerere University is to award veteran South African anti-apartheid campaigner, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, an Honorary… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.