South Africa: Death Toll in Free State Train Crash Rises to 12, Rescuers Search for More Bodies

The death toll in the fiery collision between a passenger train, truck and car near Kroonstad in the Free State on Thursday morning has risen to 12, the provincial government has confirmed.

Free State health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi told News24: "So far we have 12 [deaths] confirmed."

He said rescuers were still searching three burnt-out carriages for more bodies.

The SABC however reported that the death toll had climbed to 14.

Earlier on Thursday, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said at least 100 people were injured.

A section of the train had burst into flames after colliding with the vehicles. Those who had sustained injuries were treated on the scene, before being transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

"Provincial fire and medical services were the first to arrive on the scene, finding that several carriages were lying on the side. A fire had broken out in one of the carriages and had begun to spread," Meiring said in a statement.

According to a statement by Shosholoza Meyl, the train was travelling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg.

