4 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Boje Seeks 2018 Spark in Kimberley

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nicky Boje hopes that the New Year will bring new beginnings for his Knights side as they prepare for their first match of 2018 against the Highveld Lions at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Friday.

The Central Franchise have not enjoyed the best of times in the limited-overs formats this season. They ended last in the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge and were crushed by defending champions the Titans in their only match of the 50-over campaign thus far.

"It's a new year, hopefully everyone is nicely rested and we're prepared for the One-Day Cup lying ahead," coach Boje said.

The match is the first of three in a busy eight days for the Knights, while all the other teams will be equally busy in what is a hectic start to the year.

Boje believes a good start in the Northern Cape could boost their prospects for the rest of January.

"It's quite a busy schedule for all the teams, so it's important to start well," he said. "I think having the games coming one after the other is good.

"The guys just want to play cricket and this allows them to get back into things straight away. For us as a team, I think our disciplines have been lacking a little bit and it's something we've worked on quite a lot to try and improve. Hopefully we will."

The Lions have already started their year and they did so with a disappointing 32-run defeat against the Titans in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Boje is expecting a tough game, adding: "I've said it before that all the team are similar in quality and the Lions are no different. We just need to focus on what we need to do."

Lions coach Geoffrey Toyana , meanwhile, is looking for a spark to light up his side after a poor showing against the champions.

After doing well to restrict the Titans with the ball, they failed to hunt down a fairly gettable 265 and were shot out for 232.

"It was really disappointing and we didn't deserve to win the game," Toyana reflected. "I thought we fielded badly and we didn't bowl great in the first 10 overs.

"And then with the bat, we just never got going. We need to bounce back now and that is key for us in Kimberley.

"It's still early in the competition and it's vital for us to keep fighting."

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Makerere to Award Winnie Mandela With Honorary Doctorate

Makerere University is to award veteran South African anti-apartheid campaigner, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, an Honorary… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.