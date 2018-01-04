Zimbabwe: BVR Blitz Extended

People must "not steal" while those who externalised money must take advantage of the ultimatum to bring the loot back… Read more »

"Government has availed a substantial amount of money for the extension which will last for a month beginning on the 10th of January and end on February 8," Mr Magade said.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has extended the Biometric Voter Registration blitz for another month beginning next week to cater for those that missed the exercise that ended in December last year. Acting ZEC chairperson Mr Emmanuel Magade confirmed the development in an interview today following the release of funds by Government.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.