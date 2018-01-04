4 January 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Chi-Town Mayor, Housing Director Convicted

By Lovemore Meya

Suspended Chitungwiza mayor, Phillip Mutoti and the former housing director Kennedy Dube were today convicted of criminal abuse of duty as public officers and remanded to tomorrow for sentencing. The duo had denied fraud or alternatively criminal abuse of duty as public officers charges before Chitungwiza resident magistrate Mr Francis Mapfumo when their trial commenced.

However, Mr Mapfumo found them guilty of an alternative charge and acquitted the duo of fraud after a full trial.

In arriving at the appropriate judgment, magistrate Mapfumo noted that Mutoti abused his position as a mayor to obtain favours at the local authority.

Details to follow.

