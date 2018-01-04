South Africa: Woman Caught Allegedly Smuggling R3.6 Million Heroin At Lebombo Border

A woman has been arrested and 3.6kg of heroin was seized at the Lebombo border in Mpumalanga, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) said on Thursday.

"Sars customs officials, along with the detector dog unit, intercepted a female pedestrian trying to smuggle 3.6kg of heroin, estimated at R3.6 million, into South Africa," Sars spokesperson Sandile Memela said.

The woman was nabbed after she walked through the vehicle lane at the border post, carrying two backpacks.

"After a search, heroin was found concealed in false compartments, with two plastics, containing an off-white crystal-like substance," Memela added.

The substance allegedly tested positive for heroin and Komatipoort police arrested the woman.

"The goods were detained and handed over to South African Police Service for safekeeping and further investigation," Memela said.

The Lebombo border post controls exit and entry between South Africa and Mozambique.

Source: News24