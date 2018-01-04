4 January 2018

South Africa: Four KZN Men Nabbed for Kidnapping Woman for Marriage

Four men have been arrested for allegedly abducting a woman, with the intention of forcing her to marry one of them, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Thursday.

The four suspects, who travelled in a silver Renault with the woman, were arrested by Public Order Policing (POP) members, who had been conducting crime prevention operations at Emmaus turnoff on the R74 in Bergville, KZN midlands on Wednesday.

"The woman (18) was sitting in the back seat between two of the men. Police noticed that the woman was upset. All occupants were asked to step out of the vehicle and the woman was taken aside and interviewed," Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

Mbhele added that the woman told police that, while visiting her sister in Maphumulo, near Kranskop, on Wednesday, she was approached by the men who allegedly forced her into their vehicle and took her to Bergville "in order to marry one of the suspects".

The men, aged 28 to 42, have been charged with kidnapping and are expected to appear in the Bergville Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

KZN acting provincial police commissioner Major General Bheki Langa commended police for rescuing the victim.

"I thank the members for their alertness that led to the arrest of the suspects. We cannot tolerate people who are allegedly kidnapping women with the intention of forcing them to marry these criminals.

"There is no place for ukuthwala (a form of abduction that involves kidnapping a girl or a young woman by a man with the intention of compelling the girl or young woman's family to agree on marriage) in our society anymore," he said.

