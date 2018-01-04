South Africa: Former Eastern Cape Councillor in Court for Allegedly Selling Municipal Land

A case against a former Maletswai Local Municipality councillor, who is accused of illegally selling municipal plots to members of the public, has been postponed, the Hawks said on Thursday.

Ntombizanele Williams, 54, appeared at the Aliwal North Magistrate's Court in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday on a corruption charge.

Captain Anelisa Feni said Williams was arrested in 2015 for allegedly selling the Maletswai municipal plots for a price ranging from R2 000 to R10 000.

"She failed to appear before court on April 24, 2017 and a warrant for her arrest was issued the same day," she added.

Feni said she was rearrested by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation unit on Tuesday and appeared in court on the same day.

The case was postponed to January 10.

The Maletswai Local Municipality was disestablished and merged with the Gariep Local Municipality to establish the Walter Sisulu Local Municipality on August 3, 2016.

