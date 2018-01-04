South Africa: Minister Mourns Visionary Leader Morena Thokoana Mopeli

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Tradition Affairs, Des van Rooyen, has expressed sadness at the passing of Morena e Moholo Thokoana Mopeli, of the Bakoena from the Free State.

Described as a visionary leader, from whom much was still expected, Morena Thokoana passed away on 2 December.

"We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to all members of the Royal Family, the Free State Provincial Government and the entire Bakoena who are engulfed by grief due to the untimely passing of Morena Thokoana," said Minister Van Rooyen.

Morena Thokoana was an admired, revered leader and servant of the people.

"As CoGTA, we are proud to have worked with such a great leader, who served his community with diligence and contributed to their growth and development. For such dedication and selflessness in service of his people, Morena Thokoana will forever be remembered with great respect and admiration," said the Minister in a statement on Thursday.

He said the wise leadership and graciousness of Morena Thokoana will be remembered forever.

It was under his guidance and leadership that the Bakoena ba Mopeli documented their history. The Bakoena launched their Customary Law of Succession and Genealogy book on 25 September 2017. This was an important milestone in the traditional leadership sector in South Africa.

The Minister said government will continue to support the bereaved royal family and the entire Bakoena during this trying period.