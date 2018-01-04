Nigeria: Mercy Aigbe Controversy - "You Are a Liar," Bride Replies Designer Rikaotobyme

Although the embattled fashion designer, Maryam Elisha of Rikaotobyme, has apologised after coming under fire on Monday but the aggrieved bride is yet to be appeased.

Following her swift and lengthy response, the bride has fired back by tagging her (designer) a liar.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how a bedazzled red dress worn by actress Mercy Aigbe for her 40th birthday photo-shoot on Monday became a bone of contention on Instagram with an aggrieved bride claiming ownership of the colourful fabric.

The designer in question responded to the bride's accusations, blaming it on a mix up of two red dresses which belonged to both Mercy and the bride.

But the bride, who says she has lost her cool with the designer, has described her (designer) as a liar.

According to her, Miss Elisha never apologised to her, neither did she send her a dress, which was meant for Mercy Aigbe, but was sent, "a musty, old dress."

Her reaction partly reads, "Reading your reply to the pain and embarrassment you deliberately caused me for financial profit on my wedding day, I am convinced that you are indeed wicked, a wickedness that has consequences... "

Meanwhile, in another dramatic twist, a similar dress made by the same designer in 2016 has popped up online.

Rikaotobyme failed to respond to calls for clarification and has also gone private on Instagram since the scandal broke out on Monday.

Reading your reply @rikaotobyme to the pain and embarrassment you deliberately caused my me for financial profit on the eve of and on my wedding day, I am convinced that you are indeed wicked. A wickedness that has consequences. Firstly, in your response you claim there was a dispatch error. Was the error of dispatch the cause of the delivery agent's number being "not reachable" as you claimed? Secondly, you also claimed the "dispatch error" was too late to be rectified as the wrong dress was already on the way to Edo state. At what point was the "dispatch error" discovered since your staff Kate, dropped off the dress at Ojota at around 9pm for nightbus delivery? Thirdly you claimed also that similarities in the dresses caused the "mixup". If that was the case why did @realmercyaigbe on receipt of a dress that wasn't hers still go ahead to wear it for her 40th birthday shoot and post on social media on the 31st of December ? Mind you, the dress you sent to me was torn and musty on delivery, not in any shape for a client how much more a celebrity. While that which conveniently landed with Mercy Aigbe, was a fabric i purchased myself from @bshani_bridalfabrics. Lastly in your response, you lied about apologizing to me. Since the 29th i have not heard a single word from you and there is not a chance in hell that what you called an apology on "public fora" or the chat above would suffice. In all of this, it's blatantly obvious from your statement you have refused to accept responsibility like a true professional should and sincerely apologize for your moment of indiscretion and weakness. Until then I am personally committed you face the full consequences of your actions and the pains you meted on me.

MORE DRAMA AS SIMILAR DRESS MADE BY THE SAME DESIGNER IN 2016 POPS UP I did some FBI work with help from a fan to discover the dress @rikaotobyme sent to the lady by mistake was same dress she made for a client( picture on the left) in 2016 for her wedding Can it be true that after the wedding in 2016 the bride returned the dress to @rikaotobyme for her to dispose and when Mercy Aigbe took the original dress she had to quickly send the 2016 dress to the other lady. Then if this is true, her statement saying it was a mix up was all a figment of her imagination and her trying desperately to cover up The 2 dresses look too similar Final question how come Mercy Aigbe gladly collected a wrong dress? Well i am just thinking too much, please make some sense of it

