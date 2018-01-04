4 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Rescued Chibok Girl Identified As Salomi Pagu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Pulka, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno, on Thursday rescued one of the Chibok schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists in April 2014.

The rescued girl was identified as Salomi Pagu, published as No.68 among the missing Chibok schoolgirls, according to Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the spokesman of the Operation Lafiya Dole.

"Currently, the girl who was intercepted in the company of another young girl, Jamila Adams, 14, with a child are in the safe custody of troops and receiving medical attention," Nwachukwu said.

So far, two batches of 21 and 82 girls have been freed as a result of the Federal Government's negotiations with the Boko Haram terrorist group.

"Three additional girls were rescued by the gallant efforts of our armed forces, bringing the total number of freed Chibok girls so far to 106."

Nigeria

Nigerians Ask Buhari to Resign As Petroleum Minister

Majority of Nigerians who participated in an opinion have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign as Minister of… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.