4 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Another Chibok Girl Rescued - Nigerian Army

Photo: Daily Trust
Chibok girl.
By Idris Ibrahim

The Nigerian Army has released a statement that one of the kidnapped Chibok girls has been released.

The released girl was identified as Salomi Pagu.

Over 200 girls were kidnapped from the secondary school in Chibok, Borno State in April 2014.

About 100 girls are still believed to be with terror group with most of the others released after negotiation with the government.

"Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Pulka today rescued one of the Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists earlier in 2014.

"So far, preliminary investigations reveal that the young girl identified as Salomi Pagu is the same as the Chibok girl published on serial 86 of the online list of abducted Chibok girls.

"Currently the girl who was intercepted in the company of another young girl, Jamila Adams about 14 years old with a child are in the safe custody of troops and receiving medical attention," the army said.

Details later..,

