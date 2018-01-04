Nigeria's Most Notorious Kidnap Gang Arrested

Abuja — NIGERIAN police have arrested 16 members of an alleged kidnapping syndicate, including the gang leader (aged 20) notorious for sucking the blood of victims after killing them.

The gang is alleged to have killed at least ten people, including those whose ransom had been paid, during the Christmas and New Year holidays in highways leading to the capital Abuja.

Suspects were arrested after a gun battle lasting over five hours with the Special Tactical Squad under the Operation Absolute Sanity.

"The gang is the most vicious and notorious syndicate of kidnap for ransom gang arrested by the police in recent times," Jimoh Moshood, Nigeria Police Public Relations Officer, said.

He identified the alleged gang leader as Ibrahim Umar who is also said to be the hit man of the squad.

"He also confessed to suck the blood of most of the victims after killing them," Moshood said of the chief suspect.

Moshood said the suspects would soon be arraigned in court on charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, murder and multiple rapes.

In the commercial city of Lagos, police have arrested a man (34) said to be a herbalist to a cult group terrosising residents.

He has been identified as Fatai Adebayo. His shrine has been sealed off.

"The herbalist specialises in administering oath on members of the group before they launch attacks," Chike Oti, regional police spokesman, said.

The notorious group is infamous for killing by smashing mortar and pestle on victims' heads.