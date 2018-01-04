4 January 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria's Most Notorious Kidnap Gang Arrested

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Justice for All Nigeria
By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — NIGERIAN police have arrested 16 members of an alleged kidnapping syndicate, including the gang leader (aged 20) notorious for sucking the blood of victims after killing them.

The gang is alleged to have killed at least ten people, including those whose ransom had been paid, during the Christmas and New Year holidays in highways leading to the capital Abuja.

Suspects were arrested after a gun battle lasting over five hours with the Special Tactical Squad under the Operation Absolute Sanity.

"The gang is the most vicious and notorious syndicate of kidnap for ransom gang arrested by the police in recent times," Jimoh Moshood, Nigeria Police Public Relations Officer, said.

He identified the alleged gang leader as Ibrahim Umar who is also said to be the hit man of the squad.

"He also confessed to suck the blood of most of the victims after killing them," Moshood said of the chief suspect.

Moshood said the suspects would soon be arraigned in court on charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, murder and multiple rapes.

In the commercial city of Lagos, police have arrested a man (34) said to be a herbalist to a cult group terrosising residents.

He has been identified as Fatai Adebayo. His shrine has been sealed off.

"The herbalist specialises in administering oath on members of the group before they launch attacks," Chike Oti, regional police spokesman, said.

The notorious group is infamous for killing by smashing mortar and pestle on victims' heads.

Nigeria

Nigerians Ask Buhari to Resign As Petroleum Minister

Majority of Nigerians who participated in an opinion have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign as Minister of… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.