Morocco: Govt. Has Positively & Responsibly Interacted With Demands of Jerada's Inhabitants

Jerada — Minister of Energy, Mining and Sustainable Development Aziz Rabbah said, Wednesday in Jerada, that the government has interacted in a positive and responsible way with the demands of this province's inhabitants.

The province of Jerada requires "special interest," he said in a meeting with presidents and members of elected councils and representatives of political parties, in the presence of wali of the Oriental region, governor of the Oujda-Angad prefecture, Mouad El Jamai, governor of the province of Jerada, Mabrouk Tabet, and president of the regional council, Abdenbi Bioui.

The meeting was also attended by director-general of the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines (ONHYM), Amina Benkhadra, acting director-general of the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water (ONEE), Abderrahim El Hafidi, and other officials.

Speaking on this occasion, the minister said that in response to the expectations of the local population, a well-defined plan of action will be set up with clear commitments to promote the socio-economic development of the province.

Steps will be taken to address some immediate challenges in the short term, Rabbah said, adding that other issues require time to carry out the necessary consultations with stakeholders and find appropriate responses to expectations.

"We are seeking to elaborate a development model for this province" as part of a participatory approach, he said, stressing the need to create jobs for the preservation of dignity of the provinces' population.

In this regard, Rabbah recalled that several projects and achievements have been made, however efforts should be enhanced to fill the infrastructure deficit in this province, where unemployment remains the main challenge.

According to him, the meeting is an opportunity to highlight the main problems facing the province and to propose solutions that could create job opportunities and improve the socio-economic situation of the inhabitants.

The minister also said that it was decided to provide the province with a geological map to explore the mining potential in this region, and thereby give visibility to investors, noting that his department ensures strict compliance with the specifications relating to investment in the mining sector and the control of mining permits.

Referring to working conditions in coal mine shafts, Rabbah said that a study on the safety conditions will be launched, and consideration will be given to ways of guaranteeing the ideal exploitation of coal mines through providing support for workers, in order to improve their economic situation and ensure their safety.

He noted that his department stands ready to consider all the suggestions related to the supervision of young people to create their businesses in this field.

With regard to the issue of mining waste, he said that solutions would be found on the basis of an in-depth study to this effect, in addition to the preliminary study conducted at the national level.

The study will also examine the potential for reuse and exploitation of this waste, he added.

According to Rabbah, the ONEE will contribute to combating unemployment in this region through the recruitment of young people from the province of Jerada.

This meeting follows a series of gatherings held last Saturday by the wali of the Oriental region and the governor of Jerada province, with representatives of political parties and civil society, as well as with elected officials to examine development constraints in the province and ways to address them.