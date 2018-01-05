5 January 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Chombo's Ex-Wife Seeks to Rejoin Zanu-PF

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Former finance minister Ignatius Chombo.
By Innocent Ruwende

Several Zanu-PF members who were forced out of the party, opposition and independent politicians are jostling to join the revolutionary party following an all-embracing approach adopted by the new political dispensation.

Since the collapse of factionalism within the ruling party - especially with the ascendancy of Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa as First Secretary and President of Zanu-PF and the demise of G40 - politicians are increasingly making a beeline to rejoin the revolutionary party.

Latest in the queue is former Vice-President Joice Mujuru's National People's Party (NPP) women's assembly chairperson Ms Marian Chombo, who claims she was forced out of the party by her ex-husband and former Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo. The Herald got sight of a letter written by Cde Marian Chombo to the Zanu-PF Mashonaland West chairperson in which she applied to be re-admitted in the party.

"I hereby request re-admission in Zanu-PF party. I was forced out of the party by the former President of Zimbabwe when he publicly denounced me in front of thousands, who had thronged Chinhoyi Stadium in the run-up to the 2013 harmonised elections. Because of my differing views with my ex-husband, Dr I Chombo, facilitated my unceremonious expulsion from the party," reads the letter.

"I believe in the Zanu-PF ideology and pledge to work hard for Zimbabwe under the guidance of this revolutionary party. With the new political dispensation ushered in by the so-called Operation Restore Legacy, the party is surely poised for positive growth."

Contacted for comment, provincial vice chairman Cde Keith Guzah confirmed that the Mashonaland West provincial executive was inundated with people from different political persuasions requesting to be readmitted to the ruling party.

"As a matter of fact, the provincial disciplinary committee, which I chair, is going through applications from former members, who had been disgruntled or forced out of the party. With the current political leadership, where our President (Mnangagwa) has shown his magnanimous and all-embracing approach as First Secretary and President of the party, jostling for political space is the order of the day," he said.

"We are very excited as we engage and gear up for the 2018 plebiscite, which we will resoundingly win. We have registered over 520 000 voters in the province and we are expecting a landslide victory in next year's elections," he said.

Recently, former National Alliance for Good Governance president Dr Shakespeare Maya joined the bandwagon of politicians that are joining the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Former Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial chairman Temba Mliswa said he was ready and willing to retrace his footsteps to the ruling party. Mliswa said the lifting of all expulsions and suspensions after the 2014 Congress by the Central Committee makes him eligible to rejoin the party. Mliswa said he was ready to rejoin the ruling party once all formalities have been done.

Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa's Wife Blasts Looters, Says 'People Must Not Steal'

People must "not steal" while those who externalised money must take advantage of the ultimatum to bring the loot back… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.