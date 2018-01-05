4 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Carnival 2018 Takes to Streets in February - Minister of Culture

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The 2018 edition of the Angolan Carnival takes to the streets in February, with all its size and grandeur, despite the financial constraints resulting from the crisis facing the country, said on Thursday in Luanda, the Minister of Culture, Carolina Cerqueira.

The Ministry of Culture has already guaranteed the availability of funds, without, however, advancing the values, but considering that they are necessary for the celebration without constraints and within its real value and cultural weight.

The delay in the delivery of financial support to groups, according to Minister Carolina Cerqueira, is due to the macroeconomic situation in the country.

Carolina Cerqueira calls on the groups for a commitment to creativity and rigor, in order to show the public the real value of Angolan culture, through Carnival.

In Luanda, the 2018 edition will groups 45 carnival groups in the three categories (class A, class B and children).

Angola

Economy Almost Stagnant - State Minister

The Angolan economy is going through a situation of low growth rate and it is almost stagnant and not facing a… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.