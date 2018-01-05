Angola: Carnival 2018 Takes to Streets in February - Minister of Culture

Luanda — The 2018 edition of the Angolan Carnival takes to the streets in February, with all its size and grandeur, despite the financial constraints resulting from the crisis facing the country, said on Thursday in Luanda, the Minister of Culture, Carolina Cerqueira.

The Ministry of Culture has already guaranteed the availability of funds, without, however, advancing the values, but considering that they are necessary for the celebration without constraints and within its real value and cultural weight.

The delay in the delivery of financial support to groups, according to Minister Carolina Cerqueira, is due to the macroeconomic situation in the country.

Carolina Cerqueira calls on the groups for a commitment to creativity and rigor, in order to show the public the real value of Angolan culture, through Carnival.

In Luanda, the 2018 edition will groups 45 carnival groups in the three categories (class A, class B and children).