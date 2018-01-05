4 January 2018

Nigeria: Govt Commences Mass Evacuation of Nigerians in Libya

One of the 164 returnees from Libya.
A Federal Government's delegation has arrived Tripoli to begin mass evacuation of Nigerians stranded in the North African country.

The spokesman of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Sani Datti disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

He said the delegation is led by the Minister of Foreign Minister Affairs Geoffrey Onyema and comprising of the Director General of NEMA Mustapha Maihaja and other heads of relevant agencies.

According to him, the delegation arrived Tripoli, Libya on Wednesday ahead of the actual evacuation operation that is expected to commence on Friday with the airlift of the stranded Nigerians by two indigenous carriers engaged for the exercises.

"A total 5, 037 stranded citizens have been identified for the evacuation back home.

"The Nigerian mission in Libya is coordinating the identification of the Nigerian migrants with the support of the International Organization for Migration and are being joined by a technical team for the evacuation exercise comprising representatives of all relevant agencies," he disclosed in the statement.

Datti also said the reception centre has been established in Port Harcourt where the returnees on their arrival would be formally received and profiled before being transported to their various states.

