4 January 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Slay Queen Teaches Kenyans How to Leave Family Whatsapp Group

WhatsApp
By Mwende Kasujja

A screenshot of a dramatic exit by a family member from a WhatsApp group has elicited mixed reactions online.

One Cousin Lucy posted on a family group a photo of trash bags that were labeled fake family, fake friends, bad habits, grudges and exes.

The photo was captioned; "Throw out your trash before 2018."

She quickly left the group after her post.

A screenshot was shared online by a member of the family and Lucy's daring act was interestingly lauded by many users.

A cousin has pulled off a dramatic exit in the extended fam group pic.twitter.com/5Uf35Ty3Po

- Solar Powered Fat Tony. (@SupremeGREAM) December 31, 2017

Lucy is a Superstar!!!😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ri54KL3AVA

-- Pereruan (@MissNkoiboo) January 1, 2018

This is so lit. I'm doing it today. Thanks fam.

-- 🦋 Kamal Kaur 🦋 (@kamz26) December 31, 2017

One day you will get the courage. Very liberating. Leave and never look back

-- Gathoni (@I_am_Gathoni) December 31, 2017

Eish Cousin Lucy. pic.twitter.com/RwrYIqSmUQ

-- James Wamathai (@Wamathai) December 31, 2017

What I aspire to be like.

Heh.

-- Kasichana Mumba ✊🇰🇪 (@RizzBee) December 31, 2017

Wah... I'm sure there's an aunt who's already called her

-- Ordinary Mwananchi (@oreo_junkie) December 31, 2017

Lucy is goals!

-- Gustavo Gaviria (@RookieKE) December 31, 2017

She will sooner or later ask to be added back. Only to present funeral/wedding fundraiser invitations. This world is spherical.

-- Isaac Ndegwa (@indegwa) December 31, 2017

pic.twitter.com/ZG5ASnb3lG

-- ヤスケ (@k1mani) December 31, 2017

