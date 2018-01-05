Kenya: Big Kenyan Musicians Bow Down to the Real 'Simba' Diamond Platinumz

The domination of Kenyan musicians by their Tanzanian rivals was finally complete on New Year eve as Nameless and Wyre led the ceremony to finally hand the crown to their rival Diamond Platinumz.

The abdication was quietly done in the middle of a moon-lit night in Naivasha, with 28 year-old Diamond living up to his nick name 'Simba'.

Never before has Kenya been so severely dominated by musical talent from its southern neighbours, and even leading Kenyan musicians appear to have given up the fightback.

On Sunday, Nameless and Wyre, the pioneers of Kenyan urban pop, were content to curtain raise for Diamond, a musician who burst into the music industry when the two were ruling the airwaves.

A lot has changed since then, with Diamond improving on his compositions and videos as his Kenyan colleagues went to sleep.

And went he took to the stage for his performance at the Chrome Invasion New Year Bash in Naivasha, Diamond gave a reason why his reign will last for a long while in the future.

He gave a high tempo performance that survived three power blackouts that kept disrupting his show.

He kept jumping back on stage and gave his all to fans.

Speaking to Nairobi News before going on stage, the musician said the reason he chose to welcome the New Year away from his family was because he considers Kenya his second home.

"My family understands that this is the most important time for me to work. Work is work, celebrations will come later," he said.

The sold out show at Crayfish Camp also saw performances from Arrow Bow as well as celebrity DJs.