Kenya: Former Harambee Stars Goalkeeper Origi Seeking to Join Crystal Palace

Photo: Twitter

Arnold Origi

Former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi is reportedly undergoing trials with English top tier side Crystal Palace.

The English media is reporting that the 33-year old custodian, who currently is attached to Norwegian club Lillestrom, has asked to be excused from the team's pre-season arrangements so as to chase this possible transfer.

Lillestrom sporting director Simon Mesfin said; "Arnold is not training with us because he has requested permission to work out with a club in England. He is there for an indefinite period."

Lillestrom coach Arne Erladnsen added; "I think Arnold has played his last game for us. We wish him luck with his career."

If he gets this deal at Selhurst Park, Origi will start his career as second choice keeper at Palace behind Wayne Hennessey.

Son of Kenyan legend Austin Oduor and cousin to former Liverpool star Divock, Origi has enjoyed an illustrious football career spanning 16 years.

In that while, he turned out for Kenyan clubs Mathare United and Tusker FC before moving to Norway initially at FK Moss in the third division, Fredikstad, Ull/Kisa, before landing at Lillestrom four years ago.

The player recently denounced his Kenyan citizenship after acquiring a Norwegian passport.