4 January 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Former Harambee Stars Goalkeeper Origi Seeking to Join Crystal Palace

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Twitter
Arnold Origi
By David Kwalimwa

Former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi is reportedly undergoing trials with English top tier side Crystal Palace.

The English media is reporting that the 33-year old custodian, who currently is attached to Norwegian club Lillestrom, has asked to be excused from the team's pre-season arrangements so as to chase this possible transfer.

Lillestrom sporting director Simon Mesfin said; "Arnold is not training with us because he has requested permission to work out with a club in England. He is there for an indefinite period."

Lillestrom coach Arne Erladnsen added; "I think Arnold has played his last game for us. We wish him luck with his career."

If he gets this deal at Selhurst Park, Origi will start his career as second choice keeper at Palace behind Wayne Hennessey.

Son of Kenyan legend Austin Oduor and cousin to former Liverpool star Divock, Origi has enjoyed an illustrious football career spanning 16 years.

In that while, he turned out for Kenyan clubs Mathare United and Tusker FC before moving to Norway initially at FK Moss in the third division, Fredikstad, Ull/Kisa, before landing at Lillestrom four years ago.

The player recently denounced his Kenyan citizenship after acquiring a Norwegian passport.

Kenya

Sauti Sol - We Are Ready to Lose Some Fans in 2018

Kenya's boy band Sauti Sol has spoken of the possibility of losing some fans in 2018, calling the 'Keep it real kind of… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.