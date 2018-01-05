Nigeria: Ndidi Named Best Tackler in Europe's Top Five Leagues

Wilfred Ndidi has been named the top tackler in Europe's top five leagues consisting of La Liga, Premier League, Bundesliga, French Ligue 1 and Italian Serie A.

After 22 games for Leicester City in the English top-flight, the Super Eagles central midfielder has made 91 tackles, 18 more than the second best player, Everton's Idrissa Gueye.

The statistics provided by Squawka listed Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town), Bruno Zuculini (Verona) and Fabinho (Monaco) among the top five tacklers in the top five leagues in Europe.

Ndidi has attempted 148 tackles and was successful in 91 during the 1,951 minutes he spent on the pitch.

The 21-year-old has been dribbled past 57 times by Premier League opponents.

Now in his second year at Leicester City, he has displayed the traits of a no-nonsense midfielder, especially in recent matches, but this has come at a price as he has been cautioned five times this season and was red carded against Crystal Palace last month.