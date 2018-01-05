Nigeria: Badoo - Lagos Police Arrests Couple, Herbalist, Two Others

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested five suspected members of the Badoo ritual gang, including a couple and a herbalist, operating at the Ikorodu area of the state and its environs.

The suspects who were yesterday paraded by the State Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, were said to have been in the practice of first hypnotising their victims to sleep before smashing their heads.

The suspects were identified as Chibuzo Igwe, Samuel Akaeze aka Samito and his wife Gift, who doubles as their informant, Omotayo Abamoyegun and Fatai Adebayo, their herbalist, who fortifies them before they embark on each operation.

In what was his first briefing for the year, Imohimi told newsmen that on December 30, 2016, at about 2:30pm, the peace of the state was disturbed at Alajo Close, Obese, a suburb of Ikorodu.

He said the suspects had invaded one late Shakiru Yekini's, compound where he was killed and his wife with his six-month old baby injured.

He said, "Abamoyegun usually spray powder substance into the abode of their victims which makes them fall into deep sleep after which other members of the gang smash their head with grinding stone.

"Having certified that they are dead, the suspects use white handkerchiefs to scrub their victims' blood for ritual purposes.

"Luck however, ran out on them when one of the victims raised alarm and the vigilante men on duty alerted policemen who quickly cordoned off the area.

"Chibuzor Igwe was arrested at the scene and he made startling revelation which led to the arrest of Abamoyegun and Akaeze.

"Please note that a grinding stone used to smash the victims' head, smeared with blood was recovered at the murder scene and taken to the lab for forensic analysis to back up our evidence in court.

"One Gift Akaeze, wife to one of the suspects, Samuel, was arrested for allegedly supplying information to the suspects on where to strike.

"Abamoyegun also usually takes the suspects to one Fatai Adebayo, a herbalist who specialises in fortifying the suspects and blessing their stone before each operation.

"The herbalist has been arrested and his shrine in Ijebu Imosan had been destroyed in an operation which I led." he said.

Imohimi added that the war against the suspected ritual gang will not stop, adding that the police will also not relent until all the killers are brought to justice.

He furthered declared wanted one Alaka Abayomi Kamal, the purported leader of the ritual group, following a warrant of arrest issued by a magistrate court in Lagos.

In another development, the CP also paraded some car snatchers and drug peddlers arrested at Sunday Market at the Ogba area of the state.

THISDAY gathered that one Musiru Adeniyi, was arrested with a master key while trying to gain access into a car at Ogba.

Adeniyi's arrest led to the arrest of two other drug peddlers who were apprehended on January 3, 2018 with 18kg of substances suspected to be Indian hemp and 300 wraps of substances suspected to be cocaine.

Also, one Taofeeq Olawale, was arrested as a suspected armed robber and a pistol, double barrel gun, a pump action and 13 life cartridges were recovered.

One Sunday Issa was also paraded for forcefully dispossessing one Omoruyi Endurance of property worth N7m.

The CP further urged members of the public to say something whenever they see something, as crime fighting needs partnership.