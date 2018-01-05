Nigeria: Fire Guts Customs Warehouse, Several Vehicles Destroyed

A warehouse belonging to the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone 'A' was yesterday gutted by fire destroying several vehicles.

The warehouse which was filled with seized vehicles and foreign parboiled rice occurred Thursday at about noon.

According to an eyewitness, the fire razed substantial part of the warehouse destroying six trucks, 15 cars/vans and a fully loaded truck with seized foreign parboiled rice.

An eyewitness told THISDAY that goods worth several millions of naira were destroyed in the inferno.

But speaking to journalist, the Deputy Head, Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaki Musibau, said the fire started from a burst cylinder stored under one of the burnt vehicles.

"From available information, the fire started from a burst cylinder stored under one of the vehicles and enhanced by the harmattan," Musibau told journalists.

However, the Customs Area Comptroller of the unit, Garba Uba, thanked the fire service for their quick response to combat the raging inferno.

The customs boss also harped on inter-agency collaboration saying that was what helped quell the inferno.

A similar event had occured on April 2016 when an early morning fire razed a warehouse located within the Nigerian Customs Service Training School, Ikeja, Lagos.

The cause of the fire which started around 6.30a.m. and destroyed property worth several millions of naira is yet to be ascertained.