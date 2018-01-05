5 January 2018

Nigeria: Dealer Blames Petrol Marketers for Hoarding, Profiteering

The South-East Zonal Supervisor, Pinnacle Oil and Gas, Mrs Amaka Okonkwo, has criticized some petroleum product marketers for hoarding and profiteering of the products, leading to the current scarcity.

Okonkwo, speaking to newsmen in Enugu yesterday, condemned the act of sabotage by some marketers whom she said created the artificial scarcity that shot up pump prices of fuel to between N250 and N300 per litre in and around Enugu state.

The dealer who recently took delivery of five trucks of petrol at her New Haven station, said the company was poised to help ease the artificial fuel scarcity.

"It is all about greed; the Federal Government has tried its best by injecting sufficient products into the country. It is now some of the marketers that are hoarding the products and selling above pump price, thereby making things very difficult for the masses.

"In support of the Federal Government; the Chief Executive of Pinnacle Oil and Gas, Chief Peter Mba, has said that it is wrong to create artificial scarcity because it behooves on us as marketers to support the government and ensure that products get to the end users at the approved price.

"So, we are here trying to ensure that we are in tune with what the government is doing, making sure that the situation is brought under control," she stated. (NAN)

