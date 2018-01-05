Nigeria: Salah, Oshoala Win African Player of the Year Awards

Photo: Confédération Africaine de Football

Mohamed Salah.

Mohammed Salah of Egypt and Nigeria's Azeezat Oshoala have emerged as the winners of African Player of the year award for Men and Women respectively.

Both players were announced as the winners in the top categories at Thursday's ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Salah, 25, has been in top form for both his club and country in the period under review.

The Egyptian star at the moment has 17 goals from 21 appearances for his Premier League club, Liverpool, this term.

He also played a pivotal role to help the Pharaohs reach the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia few months after losing the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title to Cameroon.

With Thursday's development, Salah is the first Egyptian to scoop the prestigious CAF award since its inception in 1992.

On her part, Oshoala has also been in top form for her club even though she has been rendered redundant as far as national team duties are concerned.

Following her surprise move from Arsenal to Dalian Quanjian in February 2017, Oshoala took China by storm, leading her team to a league and cup double.

This is the third time that the former Liverpool and Arsenal Ladies forward is been voted as best on the continent.

She broke down into tears after receiving the award and said: "When I left Arsenal to China, people said my career was over. Here I am winning this award once again.

"To all the young girls out there, don't let anyone talk you down. Always follow your dreams."

Meanwhile, South Africa's Women National team, Bayana Bayana, won the Women's National Team of the Year award ahead of Nigeria's U-20 female team, the Falconets.

In men's category, the Egyptian national team were voted as the continent's best ahead of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania was the winner of the Leader of the Year Award while Ibrahim Sunday was the winner of the Legend Award.

The Club of the Year Award was won by Moroccan side, Wydad Casablanca.

For the Coach of the Year Award, Hector Cuper of Egypt beat Super Eagles Coach Gernot Rohr to the top prize.

Patson Daka was voted the Youth Player of the Year.

CAF President Ahmed Ahmad also presented the Platinum Award to Ghana's Head of state Nana Akufo-Addo and the Liberia President-elect, George Weah

Category Winners

Men's Player of the Year Award: Mohamed Salah (WINNER), Sadio Mane (Senegal) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)

Coach of the Year Award: Gernot Rohr, Hector Cuper(WINNER),, L'hussein Amoutta.

National Team of the Year award: Cameroon, Egypt (WINNER), Nigeria.

Women's National Team of the Year award: Ghana U20, Nigeria U20, South Africa (WINNER),

Women's Player of the Year Award: Asisat Oshoala (WINNER), Chrestina Kgatlana (Banyana) and Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroon).