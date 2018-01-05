Kenya: Sauti Sol - We Are Ready to Lose Some Fans in 2018

Photo: Sautisol

Sauti Sol

Kenya's boy band Sauti Sol has spoken of the possibility of losing some fans in 2018, calling the 'Keep it real kind of year'.

The band tweeted: "2018 is that "Keep it real" kind of year. What this mean is that we'll probably end up losing some fans along the way, rekindle the day ones' love and get discovered by new ones. #KeepingitReal #AfrikanSauce."

Sauti Sol, did not expound on the meaning of the tweet.

The band, comprised of Bien-Aimé Baraza, Willis Chimano and Delvin Mudigi, has been known to attract controversy.

In 2015, the group received flak for its explicit song Nishike.

Their dressing also raise eyebrows at times.