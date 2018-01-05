5 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: CHAN 2018 - Eguma Backs Eagles to Deliver in Morocco

Rivers United coach, Stanley Eguma believes that coach Salisu Yusuf has picked the best of Nigeria Professional Football League players and they will deliver at the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) starting January 13 in Morocco.

"Yusuf is an experienced coach with high level of integrity, that was the reason he was able to select the best.

"Everyone knows the huge potentials in our league and for him to shun sentiments and pressure to go for the best convinces me more that this team will deliver in Morocco.

"We never had it so good before and with support and prayers from all Nigerians the team will succeed in Morocco".

Two Rivers United players Emeka Atuloma and Emeka Ogbuh are in the squad.

"I must say big congratulations to them. It is not easy being selected from among the most experienced and quality NPFL players we all know and it goes to show the quality of players we have here at Rivers United", he said.

Nigeria

