5 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: How Herdsmen Killed 24 of Our People - Ogun Communities

By Daud Olatunji

Abeokuta — Residents of 13 communuties in Ogun State have cried out that suspected Fulani herdsmen have killed 24 and injured scores of their people.

The communities also lamented that the suspected herdsmen have destroyed farm crops worth millions of naira in several attacks in between 2000 and December 2017.

The affected victims which included husband and wife, hailed from 13 communities of Asa, Agbon-Ojodu, Igbonla, Korole, Ibeku, Moro, Koomi, Ibore, Igan - Alade, Kodera, Owode - Ketu, Adesina Village and Orisade, all in Ketu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Ogun State.

The residents stated this in letters dated December 20, 2017, addressed to the Commissioner of Police in Ogun state, written by Michael Abiose and Williams Olayode of the Ketu Advancement Forum (KAF) and Ketu Community Development Council, KCDC, on behalf of the affected communities.

In the letters, KAF and KCDC, urged the police commissioner to ensure speedy and diligent investigation and prosecution of suspected herdsmen for attempted murder in Oja-Odan in December last year.

They said the call became necessary given the dozens of people killed in the past and the resolve of the herdsmen to sustain their murderous act

The groups said they were appalled and horrified by the December 19 gruesome murder of one Mr. Olatunji Tangu Afolabi at Orisada village, who suspected herdsmen killed and burnt.

They also listed their people who were killed by suspected herdsmen in the last eight years to include Adegbola Ajibiaran (Agbon-Ojodu, 2000), Ayinde Korole Korole (2002), Mr. Soji Aretola (2004), Mr. Oga Aja (Asa, 2006), Mrs. Oga Ruth (Asa, 2006), Prophet Orisade (Igbonla, 2006), Mr. Adewale Adekunle (Asa, 2006), Mr. Dele Akintan (Ibeku, 2006) Mr. Joseph Oga (Igbonla, 2007), Mr. Moses Oga (Igbonla (2007), Mr. Ajana Ogunlana (Moro, 2007) and Mr. Abisekan Femi (Koomi, 2008).

