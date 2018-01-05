Nigeria: Power Supply - TCN, NNPC Set to Maintain Grid Stability, Gas Pipeline

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, have said they are working to restore power supply across the nation through rehabilitation of national grid and maintenance of gas pipeline, which supplies gas from Escravos region of the Niger Delta to Lagos.

It will be recalled that system collapse threw the entire nation into total blackout as a result of the Nigerian Gas Processing and Transportation Company Ltd, NGPTC, fire outbreak on its Escravos Lagos Pipeline System near Okada, Edo State on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the incident led to the shutdown of the pipeline supplying gas to Egbin 1,320MW; Olorunsogo NIPP 676MW, Olorunsogo 338MW, Omotosho NIPP 450MW, Omotosho 338 MW and Paras 60MW power stations.

According to General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, NGPTC, has already mobilised to site and is currently affecting repairs, adding that as soon as repairs are completed, NGC will commence power generation.

Meanwhile, many Nigerians have continued to lament the darkness, which they said was compounded by the current fuel scarcity, as they also cannot buy PMS to power their generating sets.

Mrs. Mbah said: "The January 3, 2018, incident is the outcome of a sharp drop in generation due to a burnt gas pipeline. It has nothing to do with TCN's ability to transmit generated power.

"Generation has continued to grow steadily over the past year and due to continued investment, TCN has also expanded its grid capacity to 7000MW and can evacuate all power generated into the grid.

"It is not advisable to put higher loads on the Lagos-Benin and Lagos-Osogbo 330kV lines because of its impact on the grid stability. A 330kV line carrying her load could trip and cause system collapse. Therefore, TCN may not carry enough load to Lagos."

Repair works

NGPTC noted that a contractor had been mobilised to repair the affected segment of the Western Gas Pipeline, so that gas supply to Omotosho, Egbin, and Olorunsogo I and II can be restored.

According to NGPTC, the work will be carried out day and night and is expected to be completed within 24 hours.

Assessment of the damage caused

Also, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr. Maikanti Baru, has ordered an immediate assessment of the damage caused by the fire on the ELP, a natural gas pipeline which supplies gas from Escravos region of the Niger Delta area to Lagos.

He said: "NNPC firemen were drafted to the scene and were able to contain the fire from the leak point of the pipeline incident. However, the fire could not be extinguished due to the high pressure of the line.

"To put out the fire, the line would require being isolated and depressurized, which might lead to a complete shutdown of the pipeline segment for repair works to be carried out.

"The exercise will affect gas supply to customers in Ondo, Ogun and Lagos states with subsequent shutdown of the following power plants with a combined generating capacity of 1,143 megwatts, MW: Egbin, Lagos, Olorunshogo, PEL Olorunshogo, Ogun, Paras Power Plant, Ogun and Omotosho plant, Ondo State."