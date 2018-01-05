Nigeria: 11 Die As Omoku Massacre Continues

Port Harcourt — Eleven persons were again feared murdered, yesterday, in Rivers State after the New Year day massacre in Omoku, Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area, ONELGA, reportedly spread to neighbouring communities.

In one incident near Ahaoda, four suspected masterminds of the Omoku incident were reportedly gunned down and one apprehended by men of the ONELGA Security, Peace and Advisory Committee, OSPAC, the local vigilante, in a gun battle.

In a separate incident at Egbeda, Emohua Local Government Area, hooded gunmen, said to have surfaced on motorbikes, left seven persons, including a women and one lawyer, dead and several others injured before disappearing.

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, confirmed only the Egbeda incident, saying only one person was killed.

His words: "I can confirm that an incident did happen at Emohua community. Gunmen came on motorcycles, opened fire on people and ran off as fast as they came. One person was killed."

A youth leader in Egbeda said: "Unknown gunmen invaded from ONELGA and opened fire on residents in the early hours of today (yesterday).

"After the hoodlums, suspected to be same killers of Omoku residents, left, seven bodies were recovered from different locations in the community."

On the OSPAC encounter with the gunmen near Ahaoda, a community source said: "We learned OSPAC heard that Don Waney's boys were moving into ONELGA for another attack, so OSPAC intercepted them near Ahaoda. They killed four and apprehended one."