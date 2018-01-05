5 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Home Based Eagles Can Lift CHAN Trophy - Yusuf

Super Eagles Chief coach, Salisu Yusuf has reiterated that the team has what it takes to lift the forthcoming Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

Salisu who early this week released his 23-man squad for the tournament which is slated to start on January 13, will see the team trade tackle with Libya, Rwanda and Equitorial Guinea.

At the last edition, the Super Eagles failed to make it beyond the group stage in Rwanda and Salisu said that the Home Based Eagles would surpass their previous outings and win the tournament in Morocco.

"I am really pleased with the attitude of the players selected for the CHAN tournament in Morocco even though we still need to put finishing touches to the team before our first match against Rwanda on January 15," Salisu said.

" We are quite aware of the enormous task at hand knowing fulling that we're yet to win the trophy. However, I am confident that the present crop of players selected for the tournament will definitely make Nigeria proud by going all the way to the final and if possible win the trophy."

