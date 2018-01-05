5 January 2018

Uganda: 11 Butcheries Closed Over Poor Hygiene

By Lilian Namagembe

Kampala — Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has closed down 11 butcheries for failing to adhere to the established meat hygiene standards, putting their customers at risk of infections such as typhoid and diarrhoea.

The KCCA supervisor health inspection and education, Dr Emilian Ahimbisibwe, said the nine butcheries are in Kalerwe, a Kampala suburb, at a busy road-side marketplace on Gayaza road, while the other two are in Ntinda, Nakawa Division.

"The butcheries had dirty floors, did not have wall and floor tiles meaning that they cannot handle meat because they can't guarantee preventing infection of the meat," Dr Ahimbisibwe told Daily Monitor.

The two butcheries in Ntinda also had their attendants arrested after being found with a chemical they claimed they use to spray flies to keep them away.

The authority's standards state that chemicals are not supposed to be used in places where meat is sold.

He said the chemicals' owners were arraigned before the KCCA court to face charges of wrongful use of chemicals.

Dr Ahimbisibwe said the chemicals will be taken to the Government Analytical Laboratory to find out the gravity of the dangers they can cause to a meat consumer.

"You are not allowed to use chemicals in a butchery because it means they don't have fly proofs. You cannot also be sure that the chemical will not get into contact with the meat," Dr Ahimbisibwe added.

The routine operation carried out yesterday inspected a total of 30 butcheries and is expected to end today.

While meeting the Parliamentary Committee on Presidential Affairs, Dr Ahimbisibwe said that the owners do not allow health inspectors at the premises to impose minimum hygienic standards because they instead refer to them as intruders.

It is not the first time for KCCA to close meat facilities over poor hygiene.

In May last year, KCCA closed the meat section of Shoprite Supermarket at Lugogo mall on finding that the supermarket kept stale meat in its cold room.

