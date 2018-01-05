5 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Further Delay in Ogoni Clean-Up Genocidal, Mosop Tells Govt

By Davies Iheamnachor

MOSOP also demanded a new economic structure that would ensure the use of a fair proportion of Ogoni resources for the development of its communities, noting that there should be a proper management of Ogoni resources.

Speaking yesterday at Bori, in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State during the 26th Ogoni Day celebration, the President of MOSOP, Legborsi Pyagbara, decried the protracted delay in the commencement of the project.

Pyagbara, who thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for addressing the environmental problems in the area, expressed displeasure with the delay in the provision of the emergency measures included in the report on Ogoniland by the United Nations.

He said: "The efforts are indeed too slow and are becoming too late to come if there is no urgent action to guarantee that critical steps are taken to ensure that the HYPREP, Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, delivers on its core mandate to remediate the polluted Ogoni environment and restore livelihood."

